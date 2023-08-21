Environmental impact statement on public exhibition for Hunter Hydrogen Hub

The environmental impact statement (EIS) for Australia’s largest hydrogen project to date is now on public exhibition.

The Hunter Valley Hydrogen Hub is a State Significant Project, set to be built on Kooragang Island and provide up to 5500-tonnes of renewables-based hydrogen per year.

Two companies, Origin Energy and Orica, signed a memorandum of understanding last year to conduct a feasibility study into establishing the Hub that would produce green hydrogen from recycled water sources and renewable electricity using a grid connected 55-megawatt electrolyser.

The Albanese Government agreed to invest $70 million into the project back in July.

The hydrogen hub is the largest to be proposed to date in Australia and the EIS states it would “aim to help NSW activate the hydrogen industry, assist in meeting decarbonisation targets, work closely with industry to support innovation, enable growth and help lower the cost curve as the hydrogen economy matures”.

Construction is set to be begin in 2025 and start operating the following year.

As well as producing the hydrogen at the site, hydrogen refuelling stations will also be available for buses and trucks at the Hub.

The EIS is on public exhibition until September 13: https://www.planningportal.nsw.gov.au/major-projects/projects/hunter-valley-hydrogen-hub