Police Investigate After Couple Assaulted At Stockton

Two people are recovering after an alleged early morning attack at Stockton at the weekend.

Early inquiries have established that at about 12.05am on Sunday a group of unknown assailants confronted a man and a woman on MItchell Street and allegedly assaulted them as they walked home from the ferry.

A few hours after the incident, the 35-year-old man and 41-year-old woman sought treatment for injuries at the John Hunter Hospital where they officially reported it to police.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident has now been launched.

Officers are calling for anyone with information to get in touch with Crime Stoppers.