$1.3 million raised for Hunter Valley Bus Tragedy Fund

The Hunter Valley Bus Tragedy Fund has raised more than $1.3 million for the families of victims and survivors of the horror crash at Greta that killed 10 people back in June.

The State Government launched the fund with Rotary Australia to raise money for benevolent relief for those affected.

A nearly $50,000 donation was made to the fund from local mining contractor Theiss yesterday taking the total to more than $1.3 million being raised since it was launched.

A whopping $877,500 has already been distributed to victims.

The fund is open for donations until September 11.

More details: https://directory.rawcs.com.au/78-2022-23