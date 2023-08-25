Chisholm Plaza construction to start by the end of 2023

It’s a project that’s been on the cards for a long time, but finally it’s been announced construction will start on the Chisholm Plaza before the end of the year.

The shopping centre in the up-and-coming Waterford Estate in Chisholm near Thornton will boast a Woolwoths, BWS and an Aldi store with about 40 specialty shops.

There are also plans for a swim school, gym, childcare facility, allied health centre, cafes and tavern.

Property developer Revelop said it will cater for the growing Chisholm area that is expected to grow by nearly 17 per cent per annum, as well as Thornton and the Greater Maitland area.

“Situated in the New Waterford Estate in the heart of Chisholm, the centre will span a land size of 60,000m2 with a total Net Lettable Area (NLA) of 15,000m2, with over 40,000 in primary trade area expected by 2025.

“Sustainability and convenience are a key focus of the new development which will include 668 parking spaces, 5 car-charging stations, 78 bicycle racks, dedicated parent and disabled spaces, as well as a mini-bus bay and 8 drive-through click-and-collect bays.”

Construction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025.