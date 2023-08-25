Big fine for waste dumping

An illegal dumping investigation that began in 2021 has culminated in a guilty verdict and a hefty fine for a licensed asbestos removal business that dumped contaminated waste in local bushland at Oyster Cove near Tanilba Bay.

Port Stephens Council’s compliance coordinator Marc Goodall says the verdict supports the council’s strong stance against illegal dumping, where offenders will be penalised if they put the community and environment at risk.

The investigation started in 2021 when a vigilant member of the community reported the pile of waste they’d noticed in bushland at Oyster Cove.

The matter was finalised yesterday in Raymond Terrace Local Court and the company was fined nearly $100,000 and given a fortnight to remove and properly dispose of the waste.