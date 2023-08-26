University of Newcastle Open Day today

The annual University of Newcastle open day is set to get underway today, giving prospective students the chance to get a glimpse into their tertiary education journey.

The Callaghan and City campuses will both be throwing their doors open, with a free shuttle bus running between the two throughout the day.

There will also be live music, food, and activities as well as free entry to the two gym, a mock court trial and tours of all the facilities.

Vice-Chancellor and President, Professor Alex Zelinsky AO was excited to welcome students and their families onto campus and explained Open Day was an opportunity for anyone thinking about their study options to learn more about the University.

“Whether you are finishing school or are already in the workforce and looking to expand your skills, there’s a place for you at our University.

“On top of the information sessions and campus tours, we want to ensure students get a real feel for university life. We’ve planned a great line up of hands-on experiences like our immersive SimCave used for Bachelor of Education students and our Midwifery virtual reality learning technology that students can try out for themselves.

“Open Day is a great first step to come and learn more about what studying will be like and a wonderful day to welcome all our community onto our campuses. I encourage everyone to join us,” Professor Zelinsky said.

It’s all taking place between 9am and 3pm.