Local councillor resignation leaves behind a potential $500,000 by-election

The Local Government Minister could spare residents in one of Lake Macquarie a by-election just months before they’ll need to vote-in the next council.

After two terms, Luke Cubis resigned as a councillor at the end of July leaving a casual vacancy in the West Ward, which would usually trigger a by-election.

But council will consider making an application to the Minister Ron Hoening to dispense with the need for one, given the next Local Government election is slated to take place in just over 12 months time on September 14 next year.

A report prepared for Monday night’s meeting estimates a by-election would cost in the vicinity of half a million dollars and require locals to cast a ballot twice in a short amount of time.

It recommends council ask permission to leave the role vacant until the next election.