Knights v Sharks double header another sell out at McDonald Jones Stadium

Sunday’s Newcastle Knights v Cronulla Sharks double header match at McDonald Jones Stadium is officially sold out, as the side attempts to nab an eighth straight win.

However, the visitors present a real challenge for Newcastle with Cronulla one of the few top eight sides they have been unable to topple during this year’s campaign.

The Knights are a real possibility for premiership contention with two rounds remaining before the finals and a win on Sunday would further cement that.

Sunday’s match marks the second week in a row that McDonald Jones Stadium has been sold out. It’s the first time the club has achieved consecutive sell-outs during the same regular season.

Last weeks clash with the South Sydney Rabbitoh’s drew just under 30,000 fans to the venue and it’s expected to be a similar turn out on Sunday.

Knights and Wests Group Chief Executive Officer Philip Gardner says this is exciting times for everyone at the Club.

“To have two sell out crowds in a row is a huge achievement for our Club and shows the great interest in our teams.

“The NRL and NRLW sides are enjoying terrific form runs, and to see our community continuously show their support is tremendous.

“Looking across McDonald Jones Stadium and seeing people of all ages wearing their red and blue will be great to see, we look forward to welcoming everyone to the stadium on Sunday,” Mr Gardner said.