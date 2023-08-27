Bad bushfires ahead?

With the bushfire danger period starting at the end of this week, there have been concerning outbreaks which may signal a dangerous bushfire season coming up.

From this Friday, the Bush Fire Danger Period begins for Muswellbrook, Singleton and Upper Hunter local government area.

The state government has moved to install 200 new digital fire warning signs to improve public awareness of dangers.

Last night there were bushfires and large hazard reduction burns casting a pall of smoke over various areas of the Hunter.

At Eraring, 70 hectares of bushland is being burnt out to contain the approaching danger.

Meanwhile the rural fire service has brought a grass fire burning around Range Road at Singleton under control.