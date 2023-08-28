Police on the hunt for two men after alleged carjacking at New Lambton

Police are on the hunt for two men who robbed a driver at a set of traffic lights at New Lambton in broad daylight yesterday.

Just after midday, a 21-year-old driver stopped his white Toyota Corolla hatch at the lights on Lookout Road, when he was approached by an unknown man.

Police have been told that man was armed with a knife and got into the front passenger seat – he allegedly punched the driver before taking a sum of cash and a Rolex watch from him.

Another man also got in the back seat and was armed with a firearm.

The driver managed to accelerate which forced the man in the front to fall onto the roadway and the other man then fled.

Newcastle Police District officers were contacted when the man returned home and detectives are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The first man is described as being of Caucasian appearance, aged in his 30s, with blond hair and wearing a black Covid face mask while the second man is Caucasian appearance, with light brown hair and was also wearing a black face mask.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage in the area at the time, is urged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000