Bike repair station now available in Newcastle

If you’ve been riding your bike away from home and needed to fix something but have nothing to fix it with, now you do.

Newcastle Council has installed its first public bike repair station as part of a $3.6 million investment into cycleways over the next 12 months.

Located at Islington Park, the multi-function station features all the tools needed to get cyclists back on their bikes including screwdrivers, wrenches, and tyre levers, as well as a stand to make repairs easier, and a bike pump and gauge. Bike parking racks are also planned for future installation.

Deputy Lord Mayor Declan Clausen said more and more Novocastrians are telling Council they want more cycle friendly facilities.

“By prioritising our investment in Newcastle’s cycleway infrastructure, we hope to enable cycling to play an even larger role within the city’s active transport mix.

“Safer cycle routes are critical. We are prioritising improving several challenging intersections on cycle routes around the city, such as Maud Street in Waratah with signalised crossings for cyclists.

“Recently we’ve completed new signals at the intersection of Chinchen Street and Clyde Street in Islington, at an important node between two key cycle routes, providing a safer connection joining Mayfield to the city, as well as improving connections to the TAFE and nearby schools.”

Council will next be working on a significant new connection joining Broadmeadow to Hamilton East and onwards towards the Newcastle Interchange, and an improved connection through Jesmond.