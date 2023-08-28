Knights counting on Ponga to be fit to play for finals

Scans have confirmed Knights fullback Kalyn Ponga suffered a high-grade AC shoulder injury in yesterday’s win over the Sharks.

Ponga was forced from the field late in the second half yesterday at McDonald Jones Stadium after a heavy tackle from Cronulla’s Jesse Ramien.

Newcastle Knights medical staff have confirmed this morning he won’t be considered for selection in Round 27, but they expect he will be able to return for week one of the finals series.

Medical and performance staff have commenced treatment.

Coach Adam O’Brien said after yesterday’s 32-6 win over the Sharks he had a plan B if Ponga couldn’t play this weekend.

“Lachie Miller hasn’t left us yet so he’ll be up. He’s training well, he’s been out for a couple of weeks with a calf injury but the medical staff ticked him off this morning before I came here.

“So he’ll be the likely replacement.”

