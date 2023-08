Emergency services are on the scene of a house fire at Kurri Kurri this afternoon.

Fire and Rescue NSW have confirmed they were called to the scene on Hughes Close at around 12:48pm, with reports the two-storey home was well alight.

When they arrived, crews began battling the fire in an offensive mode. It has since been brought under control.

Thankfully all the occupants inside the home had managed to self evacuate and there are no reports of any injuries.