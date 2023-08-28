Man Hospitalised As Crash Causes Chaos At Mayfield West Intersection

A man has been taken to hospital after a dramatic accident at Mayfield West.

Emergency services responded to reports a Mazda SUV and a Kia had collided, causing the Mazda to flip onto its roof at the corner of Maud Street and Maitland Road around 12 o’clock on Monday afternoon.

The incident forced the closure of Maud Street southbound until the crash site could be cleared with traffic at the busy intersection slowing to a crawl until about 1.30pm.

NSW Ambulance confirmed two drivers were assessed at the scene by paramedics and one, a man believed to be in his 70s, was taken to the John Hunter Hospital for treatment.

No details on the nature or extent of his injuries was able to be immediately provided.

Meantime at Loxford, eastbound traffic on the Hunter Expressway also ground to a halt after a car towing a trailer crashed just after 1pm.

Motorists have been slowly passing the lost load of building supplies and using the breakdown lane.