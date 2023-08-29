Couple arrested at Maitland after police pursuit

Two people have been arrested after a police pursuit at Maitland yesterday.

Police say at about 1:30pm, officers from the Port Stephens-Hunter Police District attempted to stop a vehicle at Aberglasslyn, but it sped off, resulting in a pursuit.

A short time later, the vehicle collided with a parked trailer on Aberglasslyn Road.

The male driver and female passenger were tracked down by police a short distance away and arrested by police.

NSW Ambulance paramedics were called to treat the 32-year-old man before he was taken to the John Hunter Hospital, under police guard.

The 36-year-old woman has been taken to Maitland Police Station and is assisting police with their inquiries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000