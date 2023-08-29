More defence jobs for the Hunter

More permanent defence jobs have been secured for the Hunter Valley.

As part of the recommendations from the Defence Strategic Review, the Albanese Government has committed $765 million to deliver the Joint Air Battle Management System.

The government says the Joint Air Battle Management System will support an enhanced, integrated and coordinated air and missile defence capability across the Australian Defence Force (ADF) and national infrastructure. It will provide greater situational awareness of advanced air and missile threats and increased interoperability with international partners.

Lockheed Martin Australia has been selected as the Strategic Partner for the project that will generate up to 230 jobs including for subcontractors in high-tech areas like software development, systems engineering, project management and logistics.

Of those 230 jobs, 60 will be in the Hunter region.

Minister for Defence Industry and Shortland MP, the Hon Pat Conroy said i’t’s great news for the Hunter.

“This Government is maximising opportunities for Australian industry, including small and medium enterprises, as we deliver these important defence capabilities.

“I’m pleased to say today’s announcement will create a significant number of high-skilled secure defence industry jobs, boosting the local economy.”