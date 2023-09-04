Serious concerns for Bree missing from Waratah

Police helicopter crews spent hours yesterday searching for a woman reported missing from the Waratah area.

28-year-old Bree Gray was last seen leaving the Mater Hospital complex on Edith Street on Friday afternoon at about 5:30pm.

When she couldn’t be located, Newcastle City Police District officers were notified and commenced inquiries to locate her.

Police hold serious concerns for her welfare due to medical concerns.

Bree is described as being of Caucasian appearance, between 170 – 175cm tall, medium build, brown hair and brown eyes and is known to frequent the Waratah, Lambton, Raymond Terrace and Newcastle areas.

Anyone who sees Bree or has any information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Newcastle City police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.