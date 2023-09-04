Firefighters In Race Against Clock To Gain Upper Hand In Putty Bushfire

File image

Fire crews are hoping to get the upper hand on a blaze near Putty, before forecast westerly winds blow through the region on Tuesday.

Around 150 hectares has already been burnt through around the Putty Valley Road, Lilavale Track and Condon Clear Fire Trail areas.

With the westerly winds set to arrive tomorrow, the Rural Fire Service is this afternoon undertaking back burning operations to secure the Lilavale Track, with the support of heavy plant and aircraft.

While the alert level remains at Advice, locals in the area are being urged to remain vigilant with the fire behaviour forecast to increase over the next 24 hours.