Have You Seen Jennifer?

There are concerns for a woman with a health condition who disappeared from the Lake Macquarie area nearly 48 hours ago.

49-year-old Jennifer Bogan was last seen on Nulkara Street at Belmont North around 11 o’clock on Saturday night.

When she could not be located, officers from Lake Macquarie Police District were notified and commenced inquiries to find her.

Jennifer is described as caucasian in appearance, about 165cm tall, of large build, she has short dark hair with highlights and hazel eyes.

She is known to frequent the Belmont and Raymond Terrace areas.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.