Singleton netball courts upgrades now underway

A $1.2 million dollar upgrade to Singleton’s netball courts kicked off this week.

All twelve of the Rose Point courts will be progressively replaced over the next several months after they were damaged by flooding in 2021 and 2022. Deep cracks have appeared in some, while bumps and ripples have developed in the asphalt on others.

The current stage of works which are due to wrap up by December will see courts 7 – 12 demolished to make way for new asphalt surfaces, posts and line markings before the remainder are also improved early next year.

Crews will also install a concrete edge around the netball facility to protect the new courts.