Hazard reduction at Cameron Park to get underway today

Fire crews will be undertaking a hazard reduction burn in a patch of bushland in Lake Macquarie today.

The Rural Fire Service says around 38 hectares of scrub will be cleared behind Floresta Crescent, Polaris Avenue, Manilus Drive, Santa Maria Close and Cameron Park Drive at Cameron Park.

The burn will be taking place between 9am and 5pm and locals are being reminded to be cautious of RFS and Fire and Rescue crews in the area and under no circumstances should members of the public enter the area.

It’s also a timely reminder to ensure windows and doors are closed, pets are in a safe location, keep the washing off the line and ensure items which could be damaged from embers or smoke moved or protected.

Any smoke of fire seen outside of the area should be immediately reported to 000.