Police Investigate After Footy Brawl At Raymond Terrace

Police are investigating after a chaotic brawl erupted among spectators at a football match in Raymond Terrace at the weekend.

The ugly scene during Saturday’s Newcastle-Hunter Rugby League decider between Mayfield-Waratah and Dora Creek at Lakeside Sporting Complex was sparked at about 5.30pm between members of the crowd, before players were seen rushing over as well.

According to witnesses several smaller fights also broke out before being dispersed by police and security.

Incredibly, no one required medical treatment at the scene, no arrests were made either.

But as inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.