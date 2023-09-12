More funding for Hunter Women’s Centre

The Hunter Women’s Centre at Mayfield will be able to put on more staff and offer more services thanks to some more funding.

NSW Premier Chris Minns has announced $34.4 million will be put towards the Women’s Health Centre Program over the next four years in the upcoming State Budget.

There are 20 centres across the state that are part of the program which provides face-to-face support to more than 50,000 at-risk and vulnerable women across NSW each year.

The funding will allow the Hunter Women’s Centre and others to increase staff numbers, offer healthcare and counselling services to more women, put downward pressure on waitlists for counselling appointments and adapt services to emergency demographic trends and population growth as well as address the complexities of presenting health issues.

Minister for Women, Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, and Charlestown MP Jodie Harrison said they are supporting women’s health by delivering on their election commitment.

“The Women’s Health Centres are crucial to women’s health care, providing vital support to those escaping domestic and family violence, from lower socio-economic backgrounds and in regional and remote locations.

“They provide a welcoming environment which empower women by promoting their physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.”

The NSW Budget is handed down next week, September 16.