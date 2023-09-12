Two women on the run after allegedly assaulting nail salon employee

Two women who assaulted staff and made off without paying at a Waratah nail salon are on the run.

Police have been told the pair attended the Get Polished nail salon at Waratah Village and left the premises without paying for the about $140-dollars of services they received.

A short time later, one of the employees of the nail salon approached the women in the carpark which is where police are told an altercation occurred and the employee was assaulted.

The incident was reported to officers at Waratah Police Station and Newcastle City Police are investigating.

The first woman is described as being of Caucasian appearance with blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black ‘Champion’ hoodie, with grey trackpants, and black and white ‘slides’.

The second woman is described as being of Caucasian appearance with dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a grey ‘Ellesse’ jumper, with dark pants and white ‘Onitsuka Tiger’ sneakers.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.