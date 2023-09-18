Police Investigate Collision At Lochinvar Which Left Motorcyclist In Hospital

Police are investigating a crash between a motorbike and a car at Lochinvar over the weekend which left a man in hospital.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision on Robert Road near Ted Coffey Field at about 10.30am on Saturday.

The motorcycle rider suffered injuries to his leg and foot after reportedly being thrown from his bike.

The 28-year-old was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter in a serious condition.

The other driver was uninjured.

Police established a crime scene and are looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident.