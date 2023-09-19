Several vehicles smashed and broken into after day at the races

An investigation has been launched after several cars were broken into at Newcastle Racecourse over the weekend.

The racecourse held its annual Gold Cup day on Friday followed by Ladies Day on Saturday with thousands of people streaming through the gates.

Many vehicles were left in the carpark on Saturday night by their owners who had responsibly used Plan-B options to get home from a day at the races.

When they returned on Sunday morning, they found their windows had been smashed with items including cash, sunglasses and keys having been stolen.

Police are on the case and say, so far, they know of at least five vehicles that have been targeted – with reports suggesting that number could double.

Investigators from the Newcastle City Police District believe the incident was carried out by unknown offenders some time between 6pm on Saturday and 8:20am on Sunday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000

