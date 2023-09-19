Five Teens Arrested, Man Stabbed In Merewether Home Invasion

Five teenagers have been arrested after a violent home invasion at Merewether which left a man in hospital.

Just before 3am, police were called to a Coane Street address and were told four people had forced their way into the property when they were confronted by two of the occupants.

A 49-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen during a scuffle before the intruders ran from the scene.

The man was rushed to the John Hunter Hospital in a critical condition and a 75-year-old woman was also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Officers established a crime scene and scoured the surrounding area, arresting five teenagers – two boys and three girls – a short time later.

All five have been taken to Newcastle Police Station where they are currently assisting with inquiries.