Highway patrol nab drink and drug drivers at Catherine Hill Bay

A man was arrested after a gel blaster and drugs were allegedly uncovered during a police operation over the weekend.

The Central Coast and Newcastle Hunter Highway Patrol conducted high visibility policing operation, Operation Fume, focusing on alcohol and drug driving.

595 breath tests and 575 drug tests were conducted on the Pacific Highway at Catherine Hill and Crangan Bay.

Four drivers were caught drink driving and 13 returned positive drug tests while 62 traffic penalty notices were issued.

A 38-year-old male from Budgewoi had his vehicle searched with officers allegedly locating a gel blaster gun and prohibited drugs – he was arrested and underwent testing before being charged and refused bail.