Maitland Pickers win Presidents Cup

The Maitland Pickers are unstoppable, with another title clean sweep this season after taking out the Presidents Cup yesterday in Sydney.

The Newcastle Rugby League 2023 minor and major premiers defeated St Marys 32-10 – it took the Pickers barely a minute to open the scoring with a try at the end of their first set at Commbank Stadium.

It was 20-nil at half time with Maitland keeping St Mary’s to just two tries to win the game.

The Presidents Cup win is the second in a row for the Pickers who defeated the Hills last year to win the title – this year the side clinched back-to-back Newcastle Rugby League minor and major premierships.