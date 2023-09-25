Newcastle Man Sentenced After AFP Child Abuse Bust

A Newcastle man has been sentenced to nearly nine years behind bars in Sydney’s Downing Centre Local court for a raft of child abuse offences.

The 26-year-old man was identified following a report from the United States’ National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about a user uploading child abuse material online.

The AFP raided the man’s Shortland home in September 2021, seizing three mobile devices which were found to contain child abuse material.

The man was arrested, charged and remanded into custody.

NSW Police laid additional charges against the man in early 2022 in relation to offences against two children identified during ongoing enquiries.

The man pled guilty to four offences:

Two counts of using a carriage service to transmit child abuse material, contrary to section 474.22(1) of the Criminal Code (Cth);

Three counts of using a child under 14 years for production of child abuse material, contrary to section 91G(1)(a) of the Crimes Act 1900 (NSW);

One count of possessing child abuse material obtained or accessed using a carriage service contrary to section 474.22A(1) of the Criminal Code (Cth); and

One count of using a carriage service to access child abuse material, contrary to section 474.22(1) of the Criminal Code (Cth).

He was sentenced on Monday 18th September, 2023 to a total of eight years and nine months in prison, with a non-parole period of five years and four months.