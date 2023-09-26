Man charged over alleged shooting of couple at Gateshead

A man will appear in court today, charged over a shooting at Gateshead last week that left two people in hospital.

Emergency services were called to Cassia Crescent at about 2:20am last Thursday and arrived to find a 42-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman suffering gunshot wounds.

They were treated at the scene before being taken to the John Hunter Hospital. The man suffered an arm injury and the woman an injury to her leg – they were both reported to be in serious but stable conditions at the time.

The couple told police they were shot by a man believed to be in his 30s who fled the scene.

Police established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the incident.

At about 12:30pm yesterday, police including officers from the State Crime Command’s Robbery and Serious Crime Squad and the Tactical Operations Unit, converged on a property in Bousfield Street at Wallsend where they arrested a 31-year-old man.

Police searched the property and allegedly located two firearms as well.

The man was taken to Newcastle Police Station where he was charged with shoot at with intent to murder, possess unauthorised firearm, use unauthorised firearm, and discharge firearm etc intend to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was refused bail to appear in Newcastle Local Court today.

Inquiries into the incident are continuing.