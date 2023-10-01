Man charged after allegedly assaulting and setting another man on fire

A man has been charged over the horrific incident in Newcastle last week that saw a man allegedly bashed and set alight.

Emergency services were called to the McDonalds on King Street just after 3:20am on Thursday, 28 September, after a man managed to stagger in after suffering serious burns to his body.

The 23-year-old man was taken to the John Hunter Hospital before being transferred to the Royal North Shore Hospital in Sydney where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Police say the man was assaulted in a targeted attack before being set on fire.

As part of inquiries under Strike Force Droney, a 20-year-old man was arrested after turning himself in at Raymond Terrace Police Station at about 5pm on Friday.

He was charged with throw/lay down explosive etc with intent to maim/do grievous bodily harm and cause grievous bodily harm to person with intent.

The Newcastle man was refused bail in Newcastle Local Court yesterday.

As inquiries continue, investigators are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information that may assist to come forward and contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.