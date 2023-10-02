Police on the hunt for men who allegedly threatened people in two separate incidents

Police are on the hunt for two men believed to be responsible for an armed robbery at Broadmeadow and an attempted carjacking at Merewether in the early hours of yesterday morning.

At about 4am, two men allegedly broke into a home on Gosford Road and threatened the male occupant with a knife – they managed to get away with a handbag and fled in a white Holden Barina.

Nearly two hours later at 5:40am, a 31-year-old man was driving his car on Mitchell Street at Merewether when a Holden Barina pulled up next to his vehicle and two men inside threatened him with a knife.

Police have been told the two men tried to steal tried to steal the 31-year-old’s car but eventually drove off in the Holden Barina they were in.

Newcastle City Police District officers believe the two incidents are linked and are looking for two men.

They are described as both being of Aboriginal/Torres Strait Islander appearance. One of the men is further described as being aged in his late teens to early 20s and was last seen wearing dark-coloured clothing. The second man has been described as wearing light-coloured clothing.

As inquiries continue, police are appealing for anyone who may have CCTV footage or who may have seen a white Holden Barina with NSW number plates YIG 34J, to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.