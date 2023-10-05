Hunter region tops most calls for help following damaging winds

Damaged roofs covered in tarp and fallen tree branches hauled to the side of the road, that’s the fallout in parts of the Hunter following last night’s storm and gale force winds.

The State Emergency Service received nearly 300 calls for help in 24 hours across NSW, but the Northern Zone which takes in Newcastle and the Hunter Valley saw the most action with over a hundred calls coming in overnight.

That number puts the Northern Zone well ahead of the Southern Zone which recorded 42 calls for help.

As conditions ease this afternoon SES crews are mopping up the last few incidents.

Northern Zone Commander Andrew Cribb says about 60 local volunteers were on the job.

“We have had volunteers in the field all night and they are going again today.

“We have managed to get through the majority of the incidents and are looking at this on a daily basis as these weather fronts are predicted.

“As they escalated we are re-allocating resources to make sure we have got the capability to provide safety to the public,” Commander Cribb said.