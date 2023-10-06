Cessnock Urgent Care Clinic officially opens

The Medicare Urgent Care Clinic at Cessnock has been officially opened today.

The clinics are the brainchild of the federal government who are rolling out 58 across the country.

All Ways Healthcare has been selected as the provider for the clinic at Cessnock, which is now operating on Vincent Street. It’s providing bulk-billed non-life threatening healthcare to locals with extended hours in an effort to take pressure of nearby emergency departments.

Assistant Minister for Rural and Regional Health Emma McBride says it will make a big difference.

“It will enable patients and families to walk in and receive convenient, high-quality care from a nurse or a doctor.

“We’ve worked closely with the Hunter New England and Central Coast Primary Health Network and New South Wales Government to ensure the Medicare UCCs align with local health services and the needs of communities across the state,” Ms McBride said.

The Cessnock clinic is open seven days a week from 8am-6pm and is one of 14 Medicare UCCs that will be established across New South Wales – located in Albury, Batemans Bay, Blacktown, Campbelltown, Coffs Harbour, Gosford, Lismore, Penrith, Randwick, Tamworth, Westmead, Wollongong and Wyong.