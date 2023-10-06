Demolition of former Maitland Park Bowling Club starting next week

Demolition works will start at the former Maitland Park Bowling Club from next week.

Fire destroyed the former bowling club back in July – two weeks before it was damaged, Maitland Council had called for expressions of interest into the future use of the site after they acquired it when it closed.

Independent assessments have now been confirmed and stage one of the demolition work will start next week that will involve the removal of asbestos and the demolition of structurally unsafe parts of the site.

That will take around two weeks, before stage two of the demolition gets underway which is expected to be done by the end of November.

Council’s Manager Building Projects and Services Todd Stanley said we are taking all the necessary precautions “as we go through the demolition process, with safety being the highest priority”.

“We have engaged contractors with the relevant expertise to commence the demolition works, ensuring they are highly qualified and experienced in this type of project,

“Demolition will take place across two stages, with work expected to wrap up by the end of November.”

Members of the community should continue avoiding the site while work takes place for safety purposes.