Windale Man Arrested After Fleeing Robbery Scene On Public Bus

Charges have been laid following a robbery at a shopping centre in Lake Macquarie.

On Thursday, Police responded to reports a man had stolen a significant amount of property from a business in the Jewellstown Plaza and threatened security and staff who tried to stop him with a knife, before fleeing on a public bus.

It travelled south before officers boarded it on the Pacific Highway at Belmont where they were confronted by the alleged offender who was still wielding the knife.

After a brief struggle they were able to subdue the man and place him under arrest.

The 25-year-old from Windale is facing several serious offences including goods in custody, assault police officer in execution of duty, resist police officer in the execution of duty, custody of a knife in a public place, and wield knife in a public place.

He was refused bail and remanded in custody.