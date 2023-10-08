Man hit with 45 charges after allegedly exposing himself to children in Newcastle

A man has been charged with 45 offences after allegedly exposing himself to school children in Newcastle.

Newcastle City Police District officers established Strike Force Fitzwater to investigate a number of reports of a man exposing his genitals to children in the Merewether and Cooks Hill area.

Detectives were patrolling Cooks Hill on Friday, when they followed a vehicle to Robey Street, Merewether, and arrested the 65-year-old driver.

The man was arrested and charged with 45 offences including 12 counts of intentionally do sexual act towards child between 10 to 16 years, 22 counts of stalk person intent to cause physical or mental harm, intentionally sexually touch child 10 years or older and under 16 years, and carry out sexual act with another without consent.

He was refused bail to appear before Newcastle Local Court yesterday.

A number of items have been seized for further examination from both the vehicle and a home in the Newcastle area.