Five teenagers charged over pursuit in allegedly stolen car

Police have charged the five teenagers who led them on a pursuit through Newcastle in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Officers were patrolling Mayfield at about 3:30am when they attempted to stop a Toyota SUV travelling on Maitland Road due to its manner of driving.

The car allegedly failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated to Wilsons Road at Windale where the car crashed into the kerb deflating a tyre before managing to get back to Mayfield West where the driver stopped and all five people got out of the car and made a run for it.

It didn’t take long for police to catch up with the teens and all of them were arrested and taken to Newcastle and Waratah Police Stations.

The 16-year-old male driver was charged with aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence, take and drive conveyance without consent of owner, police pursuit not stop drive dangerously and goods in personal custody suspected being stolen.

A 17-year-old male passenger was charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner and face blackened and disguised with intent to commit indictable offence. Two male passengers aged 13 and 17, and a 16-year-old girl were all charged with be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.

Police will allege in court the car the teenagers were in was stolen following the break in of a home at Eleebana prior to the pursuit with police.

They were all granted strict conditional bail to appear before children’s court in the coming weeks.