Traffic bedlam expected on New England Highway at Tarro today

Heavy traffic is expected to continue on the New England Highway today with one lane remaining closed in both directions across the Tarro rail bridge.

The closure will remain in place until further notice while urgent repairs take place on the rail bridge.

A reduced speed limit of 60-kilometres per hour will also be in place while crews work.

Traffic changes had been implemented at this location in July after a defect was discovered during a routine, planned inspection and now repairs have to be done.

Transport for NSW Chief Customer Officer Roger Weeks said road users should be aware of the changed traffic conditions and consider planning an alternate route home.

“The safety of all road users is always our number one priority,

“We had to make the difficult decision to close the two outside lanes this weekend for the safety of motorists, while reassuring them that the centre two lanes of Tarro Rail Bridge remain safe to pass through.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this closure will cause for motorists making their way home, and thank them for their patience as we do everything we can to ensure everyone makes it home safely.”

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.