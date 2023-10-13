Charges laid over alleged Wallsend substation copper theft

Police have laid charges over the alleged theft of copper from an electrical substation at Wallsend last month.

Officers received reports the substation on Abbott Street had been broken into in the early hours of Monday September 18 and were told that copper cabling, a ute, trailer and power tools had been taken — with an estimated value of $150,000.

The ute was later located burnt out at Redhead Beach and following extensive inquiries, which included Newcastle’s Proactive Crime Team, a Marks Point man was arrested last Tuesday after he was allegedly found stripping the cabling at home.

A search of the property also uncovered the tools which had been stolen.

The 38-year-old was taken back to Belmont Police Station, where he was charged with aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence, receive property – theft, enter building/land with intent to commit indictable offence, larceny, and destroy or damage property.