Naked man arrested after colliding with vehicles at Shortland

A naked man has been taken into custody following a car crash at Shortland this week.

About 6:25pm on Wednesday, officers from Newcastle Highway Patrol were alerted to a number of reports in relation to a male driving a vehicle in the area, which eventually collided with a tree and a number of road signs on Rabaul Street.

When Police were headed to the scene, they noticed the silver Holden Astra travelling towards them on the incorrect side of the road on Sandgate Road at Shortland, before following the vehicle and catching up to it.

It’s then reported that the silver Astra crossed to the incorrect side of the road again, swiped three moving vehicles and continued driving, before colliding head on with an Amorok ute causing extensive damage to both vehicle.

The driver – a 61-year-old man – was breath tested and returned a reading in excess of four times the legal limit, before he was taken to hospital, where he was treated for injuries.

Police have confirmed no charges have yet been laid, but inquiries are ongoing.