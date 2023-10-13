Man dies following truck and ute crash at Ravensworth

A man has died following a crash on the New England Highway at Ravensworth.

Emergency services were rushed to the scene on the Bayswater Creek Bridge shortly after 6am and arrived to find a truck and a ute had collided.

The driver of the ute was assessed by responding paramedics, however he tragically died at the scene.

The driver of the truck – a 27-year-old man – was treated at the scene for injuries believed to be non-life threatening and was taken to Singleton Hospital where he is assisting Police with their inquiries.

A crime scene has been established and is being investigated by officers from Hunter Valley Police District, who are calling for anyone with information or dashcam footage to come forward.

The New England Highway remains closed, with traffic diversions in place via the Golden Highway and Denman Road.