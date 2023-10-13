Swansea Siege Over On Third Day

Image: Zoe Lee-Lillian Guthrie Facebook

After a nearly 48 hour stand off with police at Swansea, a man is now in custody.

Police have confirmed that the long-running operation at a property on Lake Road, which began at about 3pm on Wednesday, wrapped up at about 12.10pm today.

A 33-year-old man has been taken into custody and transported to Belmont Police Station.

It brings an end to the situation which has been unfolding over three days as a man allegedly barricaded himself inside a home which was surrounded by heavily armed tactical officers.

Lake Road was closed for the duration of the operation with neighbours told to remain indoors.

It is understood the road closure has been lifted this afternoon with the situation resolved.