Charges Laid Against Battered Shop Owner For Alleged Hamilton Stabbing

Charges have been laid against a Hamilton shop owner who allegedly stabbed a man after being attacked.

Police rushed to the scene on Beaumont Street just before 6.30pm on Tuesday this week to reports of an altercation between two men.

It will be alleged in court that the 35-year-old was escorting a man from the premises when he was punched in the head and hit with a bottle, prompting the business owner to stab his 29-year-old assailant in the neck.

The incident left both men in the John Hunter and sparked an investigation.

Following the 35-year-old’s release from hospital yesterday he was arrested and later charged with reckless wounding.

He has been granted strict conditional bail to appear in Newcastle Local Court on November 9.

Police say their inquiries are continuing.