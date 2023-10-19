Supercars pull the pin on Newcastle 500

Newcastle has been left off the 2024 Supercars calendar.

Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes has told ABC Newcastle this morning that she received a call from the Supercars CEO Shane Howard to say the city had not been included in next year’s program, and may not be included again in the future.

The NSW Government had committed to funding a one-year extension, rather than the longer 5-year extension that was being negotiated with Supercars.

Newcastle Council was resisting signing a one-year deal due to their community consultation based on a 5-year deal that found nearly 60 per cent of online respondents didn’t want the event to return for the extended period of time.

More to come.