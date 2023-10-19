More cruise liners to sail into the Port of Newcastle

A new agreement with the Port of Newcastle will see even more cruise ships safely passage through the harbour.

The 2023/24 cruise season is officially underway today – the NSW Government has used the opportunity to announce they’re expanding cruise sailing into Newcastle. Led by Port Authority of NSW, the new agreement with the Port of Newcastle will facilitate the safe transit of cruise ships, create jobs and inject millions of dollars into the region over the next decade.

The 10-year license agreement will see more cruise liners add the Hunter to their itineraries injecting millions of dollars into the local tourism economy.

Today the first international cruise ship of the season sailed into Sydney Harbour from the Northern Hemisphere, kicking off a bumper summer ahead.

Two cruise ships are scheduled to dock in Newcastle between now and the end of October – the first is the Brilliance of the Seas on October 28.

“Our magnificent ports are the gateway to all NSW has to offer. I’m thrilled cruise season has officially launched on our Harbour today, with the first ship arriving from the Northern Hemisphere, bringing almost 3,000 passengers and more than 1,200 crew into Sydney,” said Transport Minister Jo Haylen.

“Our new 10-year licence agreement will see even more cruise liners adding the Hunter to their itineraries, building on the cruise industry success already achieved in Newcastle. Expanding operations in Newcastle will support a regional tourism boom in the decade ahead,” said Port Authority of NSW CEO Captain Philip Holliday.