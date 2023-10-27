Off-leash dog park open at Greta

It might be a little damp at the moment, but a new dog park has opened at Greta.

The Greta Central Oval Off-Leash Dog Exercise Area is now open on the corner of Nelson and Evans Streets – it has a basic agility course, landscaping and supporting infrastructure, providing improved access to water, comfortable seating, and waste disposal bins.

Cessnock City Council Mayor Jay Suvaal is pleased with the work done by Council, supported by the NSW Government, to provide local residents with the new and updated facilities they’ve been calling for.

“This project is a testament to our dedication of providing top-notch facilities for our community, including our four-legged friends.”

This initiative is part of Council’s Off-Leash Dog Exercise Plan (2021), demonstrating its commitment to promoting a vibrant and inclusive community for all residents, including their beloved companions.