Search continue for missing helicopter and its occupants at Port Stephens

A multi-agency land and sea search for a missing helicopter and its two occupants, is continuing.

A 54-year-old man and his dog were on board the aircraft when it took off from Cessnock Airport yesterday morning just before 9am, headed for Wallis Island near Forster.

When the pair failed to arrive at their destination, Police were notified of the disappearance at around 10pm last night, which prompted a search operation which has continued today.

Earlier this morning debris was found on Bennetts Beach at Hawks Nest, where the radar lost contact with the helicopter 20 minutes after take off.

Police are working to establish whether the debris is from the missing aircraft and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau has been identified.

The search, which has continued today, involves Police, NSW SES, Westpac Rescue Helicopter, Marine Rescue and Surf Life Saving NSW.

As investigations continue, anyone with information about the incident is being urged to get in touch with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.