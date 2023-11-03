Second man now charged with murder over Davies-Scott death at Heddon Greta

Murder charges have now been formally laid against a second man over the death of Zachery Davies-Scott at Heddon Greta.

25-year-old “Donnie” was killed inside a home on Traders Way on December 27 last year, sparking inquiries under Strike Force Roslyn.

A group of at least three people allegedly stormed the property, before Mr Davies-Scott was shot in what is believed to have been a home invasion gone wrong.

A 52-year-old woman also sustained minor injuries attempting to fight off the alleged attackers.

Other family members home at the time – including two children, aged 2 and 4, and Mr Davies-Scott’s pregnant partner – witnessed the incident, but were uninjured.

Earlier this week a 25-year-old man was charged with murder and his alleged involvement in the incident and remains before the courts.

At about 6am yesterday, strike force detectives with the assistance of the Raptor Squad executed a search warrant in Cessnock and arrested a 24-year-old – he was taken to Cessnock Police Station where he was charged with murder.

He was refused bail to face court today.

Investigations under Strike Force Roslyn are continuing.